Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 83,432 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,432 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $39,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 4,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.72. 5,919,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.78 and a 200 day moving average of $113.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.58 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.