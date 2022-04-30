Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of RJF traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.46. 1,667,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,506. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.
In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Raymond James by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 590,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.
About Raymond James (Get Rating)
Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.
