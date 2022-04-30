Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $3.17 on Friday, reaching $94.91. 5,763,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,360,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $141.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.94.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.