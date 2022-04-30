RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on RCM Technologies from $7.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RCM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

RCM Technologies stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $176.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $17.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.35. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

