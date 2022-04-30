Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of REAX stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. Real Brokerage has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Real Brokerage will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 657.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

