Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
Shares of REAX stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. Real Brokerage has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.35.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 657.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.
