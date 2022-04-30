Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.40.

RLGY opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. Realogy has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.42.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Realogy will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Realogy by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Realogy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 46.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

