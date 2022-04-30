Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Realogy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RLGY stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,404,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,986. Realogy has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36.

Realogy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Realogy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realogy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realogy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,472,000 after purchasing an additional 592,809 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Realogy by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 587,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,884,000 after buying an additional 220,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Realogy by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,204,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,244,000 after buying an additional 219,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Realogy by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 152,661 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 4th quarter worth $1,658,000.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

