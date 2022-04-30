Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Trading Down 6.1% Following Weak Earnings

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) fell 6.1% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.74. 72,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,220,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Realogy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Realogy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Realogy alerts:

Realogy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Realogy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Realogy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,472,000 after purchasing an additional 592,809 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Realogy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,906,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,156,000 after purchasing an additional 897,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Realogy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,191,000 after purchasing an additional 87,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realogy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Realogy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,942,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.