Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,700 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 7,700 ($98.14) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($80.30) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($108.34) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a GBX 9,100 ($115.98) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($63.73) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($91.77) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,996.36 ($89.17).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($73.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($102.22). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

