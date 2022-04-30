Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

RDEIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.51) to €20.50 ($22.04) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDEIY opened at $9.98 on Friday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.