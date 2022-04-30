RED (RED) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,223.00

RED (RED) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One RED coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. RED has a market cap of $532,152.96 and $26,223.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RED has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.00261692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001422 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

