Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Announces Earnings Results

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter.

OTCMKTS RNECY opened at $5.37 on Friday. Renesas Electronics has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.