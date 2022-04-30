RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.26

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.25. RenovaCare shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 1,970 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

RenovaCare, Inc, a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area.

