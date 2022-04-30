Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen updated its FY22 guidance to $3.07-3.15 EPS.

RGEN stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.24. 974,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,030. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.02. Repligen has a one year low of $138.40 and a one year high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.88.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

