Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.07-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $820.31 million.

Repligen stock opened at $157.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.16 and its 200 day moving average is $218.02. Repligen has a twelve month low of $138.40 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Repligen will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $279.88.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

