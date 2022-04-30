Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) recently:

4/28/2022 – Lululemon Athletica is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $339.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $428.00 to $423.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $507.00 to $497.00.

4/19/2022 – Lululemon Athletica was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $495.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $390.00.

4/11/2022 – Lululemon Athletica was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/7/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $386.00 to $390.00.

3/31/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $410.00 to $441.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Lululemon Athletica is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $465.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $420.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $428.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $438.00 to $447.00.

3/30/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $491.00 to $507.00.

3/30/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $450.00.

3/25/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $481.00 to $438.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $453.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research.

3/14/2022 – Lululemon Athletica is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $475.00 to $425.00.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $7.80 on Friday, reaching $354.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,626. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.48.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 41,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

