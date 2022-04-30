Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Shares Down 0.9%

The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $223.00 and last traded at $223.00. 39 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.82 and a 200 day moving average of $203.70.

The Reserve Petroleum Company engages in oil and natural gas exploration and development, and mineral properties management primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and South Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had working interests in 21 net gas wells; and 26.29 net oil wells, which covers 7,624 net producing acres.

