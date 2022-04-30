Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,929 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYB. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.73.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.00%.
About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.