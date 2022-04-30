Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,929 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYB. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.73.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $106.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

