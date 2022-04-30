Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,837 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

