Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys New Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.26.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.