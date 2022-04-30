Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys Shares of 1,600 Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DMRC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 21.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 132.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 368.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Digimarc in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Digimarc in the third quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Digimarc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Alicia Syrett acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Riley Mccormack acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DMRC stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. Digimarc Co. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $53.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 131.07% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

