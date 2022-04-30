Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys Shares of 941 Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAW. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,843,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $186.12 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $171.56 and a 12-month high of $201.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.10.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

