Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Invests $61,000 in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 8,284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,400 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after acquiring an additional 430,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $26.80 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.54.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $47,075.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $160,522,500 and sold 47,172 shares valued at $2,551,157. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

