Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Invests $72,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,979,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,073,000. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 220,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,073,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,628,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 118,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.88 and a 1 year high of $71.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

