Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Makes New $79,000 Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 43.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,178,000 after purchasing an additional 637,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 21.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 545,107 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 457.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,464,000 after purchasing an additional 372,419 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 914.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 259,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $26,258,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.07.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $92.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.76. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.28.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

