Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

