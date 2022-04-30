Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Makes New Investment in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Avangrid by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AGR opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.33. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

