Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,753 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $46.72 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

