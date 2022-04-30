Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 172 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $508.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.33. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

