Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,403 SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $926,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPTM stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $50.17 and a 12 month high of $59.08.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.