Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,300 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Marvell Technology by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,461,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,800 shares of company stock worth $15,841,829. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of MRVL opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.56. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

