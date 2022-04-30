Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,750 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

