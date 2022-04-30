Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,402 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 80,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 198,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

EXC opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 77.59%.

In other news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $111,264.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

