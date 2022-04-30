Reviewing Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) and CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ)

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) and CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ekso Bionics and CleanTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics -86.82% -29.84% -22.42% CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

10.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ekso Bionics and CleanTech Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics $11.25 million 2.56 -$9.76 million ($0.87) -2.61 CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

CleanTech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ekso Bionics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ekso Bionics and CleanTech Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics 0 0 1 0 3.00 CleanTech Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ekso Bionics presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 384.58%. CleanTech Acquisition has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.30%. Given Ekso Bionics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than CleanTech Acquisition.

Summary

CleanTech Acquisition beats Ekso Bionics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform difficult repetitive work for extended periods. It also provides EksoNR, a wearable bionic suit and rehabilitation device that assists physical therapists and physicians to treat patients with acquired brain injury, stroke, and spinal cord injury; and EksoUE is a wearable upper extremity assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

CleanTech Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the cleantech or climatetech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

