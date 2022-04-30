Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Given New €24.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Societe Generale from €23.00 ($24.73) to €24.00 ($25.81) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RXEEY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($26.88) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($26.88) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

OTCMKTS RXEEY opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. Rexel has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. It operates through Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

