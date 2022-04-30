Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has a payout ratio of 51.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

REYN stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.34. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 53.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at $2,779,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

