RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RIBT stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.20.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 300,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 1,092,893 shares of company stock worth $534,863 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 32,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 86,113 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

