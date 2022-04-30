Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Up 56.7% in April

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the March 31st total of 88,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Richardson Electronics stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Richardson Electronics has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $163.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

