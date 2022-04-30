Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.93

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 1750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.73.
About Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY)
Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.
