Rigel Finance (RIGEL) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.00

Rigel Finance (RIGEL) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $4,367.43 and approximately $2.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00041018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.62 or 0.07273006 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00054955 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.