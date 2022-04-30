RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Receives $120.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.60.

RLI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in RLI by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 150,343 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in RLI by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in RLI by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in RLI by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in RLI by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 211,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLI traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.78. 310,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,175. RLI has a 52 week low of $96.22 and a 52 week high of $119.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.45.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. RLI had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $264.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RLI will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

