Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $133.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $123.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.39. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $83.46 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,142,000 after buying an additional 38,114 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,684,000 after buying an additional 81,508 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,909,000 after buying an additional 239,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,007,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,749,000 after buying an additional 552,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

