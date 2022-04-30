Robert W. Baird Boosts Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $108.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADM. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $89.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.97.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $228,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 208,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 333,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

