Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roivant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of ROIV opened at $3.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $36,841.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $509,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,993.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

