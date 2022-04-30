Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Shares Up 12.5%

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating) shares shot up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 101,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 157,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile (CVE:RKR)

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

