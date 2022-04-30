Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Shares Up 12.5%

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating) shares shot up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 101,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 157,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31.
Rokmaster Resources Company Profile (CVE:RKR)
