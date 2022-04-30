Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Stephens

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROKU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut Roku from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $232.62.

ROKU stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 1-year low of $83.72 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,946 shares of company stock worth $38,185,674 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

