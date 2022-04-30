Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROKU traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,797,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,360,054. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.54. Roku has a 52 week low of $83.72 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,946 shares of company stock valued at $38,185,674. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.62.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

