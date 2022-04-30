Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $13.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $469.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,822,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $460.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $417.54 and a one year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

