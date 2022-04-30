Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,946 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,655,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 16.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $535,100,000 after buying an additional 700,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,016,195,000 after buying an additional 596,921 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $54,425,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,098,000 after buying an additional 416,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,006. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

