Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $139.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.18.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $99.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.02.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Ross Stores by 11.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,297 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 48.7% during the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 37,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,023,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

